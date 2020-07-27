Klectric To Carry Out Temporary Work At Salt Whistle Bay Mayreau

Work is set to begin and a contract has already been signed in relation to the idyllic Salt Whistle Bay in Mayreau. Despited this questions are still being asked about the project, which has led to the Minister of Finance Camillo Gonsalves to address the situation once again.

“We’re very far advanced on the issue of Mayreau, if you’ve been paying attention, you’d know that a contract has been signed to do temporary work in Mayreau, to protect the isthmus there that has been eroding.”

The Government signed a contract with the company, Klectric to carry out the temporary work on the Salt Whistle Bay.

“We’ve sign a contract with the Klectric Company to place a number of boulders right along the narrow bank of sand there to protect it from wave action.”

Minister Gonsalves however, emphasized that this just a temporary solution and that the government is “still studying long term” and that they were working along with hydrologists, marine engineers exploring this more long term solution.

Gonsalves said that they are hoping to find a solution that is not only effective but also maintains the beauty of the coastline.

The Minister has, in the past, addressed the Salt Whistle Bay project where he has pleaded with the residents of Mayreau to refrain from placing conch shells and small rocks along the coast line.