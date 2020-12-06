Investigations Launched Into Weekend Shooting Incidents

Police attached to the Major Crime Unit (MCU) and at the Biabou Police Station in the South Central Division have launched investigations into separate incidents.

About 3:50 am on 5.12.2020, a group of three (3) individuals (two males and one female) left a popular night club in Arnos Vale and were heading towards a motor vehicle that was parked inside the yard of the night club. While walking towards the vehicle, an unknown assailant approached the group and fired several shots at them. The three individuals sustained gunshot injuries about their bodies. The victims are in stable condition. The motive for the shootings is unknown.

About 7:50 pm on 5.12.2020, Malachi Cyrus, 21 years Data Entry Clerk of Largo Height was sitting on a wall in Largo Height among a group of persons when a masked gunman appeared and shot Cyrus. He was taken to the Milton Cato Memorial Hospital (MCMH) where he succumbed to his injuries.

Cyrus’ death marks the 30th homicide recorded for 2020. A postmortem examination will be conducted on the body to ascertain the exact cause of death.

One suspect is in police custody assisting with the investigations.