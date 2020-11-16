Investigation into the drowning death of young child

Police are investigating the circumstances surrounding the drowning death of 1 year 11-months old Malachi Ballantyne of Upper Cane Hall on 15.11.2020.

According to investigations, about 11:30 a.m. on 15.11.2020, police at the Criminal Investigations Department and the SVG Coast Guard Service were alerted to a report of a missing child, who was suspected to have been swept away by a river located next to his home.

The SVG Coast Guard Service responded to the call and mounted a patrol about 100 meters offshore in the vicinity of Arnos Vale where the unresponsive body of a child (male) was discovered floating in the water.

The body was taken back to the Coast Guard Base, Calliaqua where it was identified as Malachi Ballantyne. The body was subsequently pronounced dead by the District Medical Officer.

A post mortem examination is expected to be conducted on the body of the deceased to ascertain the cause of death.

Investigations into this matter is ongoing.