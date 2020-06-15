Income support for farmers in the works says Agriculture Minister

Minister of Agriculture Hon. Saboto Caesar has disclosed that plans are in the works for this country’s farmers to receive income support from the government following very harsh droughts.

“Currently our extension officers and data collectors are on the ground, doing the work to get the information as to how the farmers were impacted. It is a policy of the Government of St.Vincent and the Grenadines that whenever our farmers are impacted in a negative, that there will be assistance and I was advised by the cabinet that there is a plan and a framework to have some income support for the farmers of St.Vincent and the Grenadines affected by the, the very harsh drought conditions.”

St.Vincent and the Grenadines as well as the rest of the region had recently experienced the worst drought conditions in 72 years, which resulted in the rationing of water by the Central Water and Sewerage Authority (CWSA), a move that put a significant strain on the agricultural sector.