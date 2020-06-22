Imperial Champions Toastmasters Club Welcomes New Executive For 2020-2021

The Imperial Champions Toastmasters Club welcomes a new executive for the new Toastmasters’ year, set to begin July 1st, 2020; a tenure that will last until June 30th, 2021.

The newly appointed executive immediately follows the club’s commemorative success in achieving President’s Distinguished Status which is the highest possible award that can be received by a Toastmasters club from Toastmasters International, a distinction that had not been achieved in the last four years.

The executive for 2020-2021 expects to maintain the standard of President’s Distinguished as set by the outgoing executive, ably led by Ms. Alicia Kirby, the club’s immediate past president. Her successor will be Ms. Natalie Cummings who has been an avid Toastmaster for the past eight years.

She holds an Advanced Communicator Bronze award by Toastmasters International, Competent Communicator award, an award in Competent Leadership for Education and is on the verge of receiving her Advanced Communicator Silver award.

The other executive members for 2020-2021 will be as follows: Ms. Léanna Sutherland as Vice President Education (VPE), Mrs. Jacqui English-Jacobs as Vice President Membership (VPM), Ms. Wendie Wilson as Vice President Public Relations (VPPR), Mrs. Jackleen Wyllie as Secretary, Ms. Jenieve Cato as Treasurer and Ms. R. Tamira Browne as Sargeant-at-Arms.

The club meets every first and third Thursday in the month, beginning at 5:00 p.m. at the Girl Guides Headquarters. However, in keeping with COVID-19 protocols, the club has opted to continue meetings online via the ZOOM platform.

Persons may visit an online meeting via the information posted on the club’s Facebook and Instagram pages, @Imperial Champions Toastmasters Club.