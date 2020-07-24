Heavy showers, Gusty Winds, And Thunderstorms Will Spread Across SVG Tonight

A Tropical Storm Warning remains in effect for Saint Vincent and the Grenadines (SVG) .

At 5 pm, Tropical Storm Gonzalo was centered near 10.0 N 55.6 W, about 390 miles (625km) east of the Southern Windward Islands. Maximum sustained winds have decreased to near 40mpph (65km/h) with higher gusts. “Gonzalo” is moving westward at 18 mph (30km/h) with a minimum central pressure of 1008 mb (29.77 inches).

Possible impacts:

Tonight, moderate to heavy showers, gusty winds near showers and scattered thunderstorms will spread across Saint Vincent and the Grenadines. Residents and motorist in areas prone to flooding and landslides or near rivers and streams should remain alert.

These conditions will be experienced tomorrow morning, with further deterioration by late Saturday with torrential rain, thunderstorm s and near storm force winds 30mph –50mph (48km/h-80km/h) during Saturday night across Saint Vincent and the Grenadines, but more so in the Grenadines.

Rainfall accumulations of 75 – 100 millimetres (3-4 inches) with higher amounts in mountainous areas by Sunday morning could result in life-threatening flash- floods in low- lying areas.

Presently, moderate sea conditions with swells peaking to 1.5m on the eastern coasts and 2.5m on the western coasts will be observed and small craft operators and sea bathers are advised to exercise caution.

A high surf advisory and small craft warning will be in effect from 6:00 am tomorrow, 25th July, due to large swells of 3.0m to 4.0m (10ft – 13ft).

All residents are urged to make all the necessary preparations for the approach and the impacts of “Gonzalo”.

Saint Vincent and the Grenadines Meteorological Services will continue to monitor the progress of Tropical Storm Gonzalo and provide the necessary updates.