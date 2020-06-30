Health Minister Luke Browne Makes His Donation To The MCMH Blood Bank

June 30, 2020 News784

“Donated Blood today in Remembrance of World Blood Donors Day that was observed earlier this month on June 14 under the theme “Safe Blood Saves Lives” with the corresponding slogan “Give Blood and Make the World a Healthier Place.” (Min Hon Luke Browne)

Earlier this month Lab Technician at the Milton Cato Memorial Hospital Kamala Questelles made an appeal to the Vincentian public to come forward and donate blood to ensure there is ample supply at the Blood Bank.

She says additional measures will soon be in place to increase blood collection from voluntary blood donors.

 

 

 

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.


*


This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.