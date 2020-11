The Basic Needs Trust Fund (BNTF) Implementing Agency (IA) will be handing over a quantity of supplies to WARD, at San Souci on Tuesday 17th November, 2020 at 3:00 p.m.

This project was funded by the Government of St. Vincent and the Grenadines and the Caribbean Development Bank.

The Minister of Agriculture Hon. Saboto Caesar, will be in attendance and will deliver brief remarks.