GROCERY SHOPPING AT YOUR FINGERTIPS

Kingstown St. Vincent: Obtaining groceries directly from local supermarkets without leaving your home or work place, will soon be a reality for several Vincentians, through new local business – eHub SVG.

eHub launches its Personal Grocery Shopping and Delivery service in less than a week, which will allow Vincentians to simply place their grocery orders through the website, www.ehubsvg.com . An eHub ‘Personal Shopper’ will be assigned to each customer to shop & deliver the requested groceries directly from the shelves of popular supermarkets in SVG.

Technology has impacted the world more than ever, and Grocery Shopping increasingly becomes one of the newer evolving areas, as online industries and e-commerce continue to grow rapidly worldwide.

With the slogan, “You Order, We Shop. We Deliver!”, eHub promises Vincentians a Virtual Grocery Shopping experience like no other, from shopping anywhere and anytime, to having their own Personal Shopper, who shops from their favorite supermarkets shelves, and provides island-wide delivery.

The countdown to this 21st century digital innovation in the grocery industry is widely anticipated by Vincentians in the Diaspora; who will also soon be able to shop on the website and have groceries delivered directly to relatives in Saint Vincent.

Prior to launch, customers can secure grocery savings of 20% discount, by simply registering for free on the eHub website. Their customer care and email lines are open at +1 784 434-2071 and we_care@ehubsvg.com for more information.