Grand View Beach Hotel Closes Its Doors

The Grand View Hotel located on St Vincent’s South Coast has closed its doors permanently according to information obtained by News784.

The family-run bed and breakfast operated out of a spotlessly maintained, historically significant building which was built in 1870 and renovated in 2004.

News784 understands that the hotel was closed as of 2nd January 2019.

The Grand View gym which is located just about one-minute walking distance from the main building also closed operations.