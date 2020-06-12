Gonsalves sparks APNU+AFC ire with call for GECOM to honour recount

(Stabroek News) – The APNU+AFC coalition has expressed surprise at incoming Chair of CARICOM, St Vincent and the Grenadines Prime Minister, Ralph Gonsalves after he declared on Wednesday that the Community is expecting the winner of Guyana’s elections to be declared in accordance with the results of the National Recount.

“[The Coalition] is concerned that …Gonsalves has chosen to pronounce on a process that is still ongoing, and proposes to direct a constitutional body (GECOM) in another CARICOM Member State, in the execution of its duties,” party agent Joseph Harmon said in a statement released yesterday.

Meanwhile, the People’s National Congress Reform (PNCR), the largest component of the coalition rejected Gonsalves’ pronouncements and called on the sitting Chairman of CARICOM, Mia Mottley, to issue a clear statement distancing CARICOM from Prime Minister Gonsalves’ statement. Mottley’s term as Chair concludes at the end of this month.