Gonsalves Says He Hopes Phillip Jackson Is Selected As NDP Candidate

Prime Minister Ralph Gonsalves said that on Sunday night when he heard that Phillip Jackson was the candidate for the opposition NDP in the Marriaqua constituency, he immediately called current representative Jimmy Prince and told him, his prayers were answered, Phillip is the candidate.

” I was profoundly disappointed when I woke up Monday morning and heard he had only offered himself, I hope he is the candidate”.

Gonsalves went on to say that back in the days of the Mitchell administration no public servant could have done that unless they resigned, however that is not here nor there with him.

” I hear that there is a group called “The Movement” with half a dozen people on Facebook, I heard they want him up they and my friend Adriana King in East St George, I WILL SING Hallelujah Chrous”, Gonsalves said.

The NDP is yet to name a candidate for East St George.