Gonsalves Reveals Plans For CARICOM Travel Bubble

Prime Minister Hon. Dr. Ralph Gonsalves has revealed plans for a CARICOM travel bubble. Dr. Gonsalves disclosed the information while speaking on NBC radio last Wednesday.

“There’ll be a CARICOM bubble, consisting of Jamaica, Antigua and Barbuda, St. Kitts & Nevis, BVI, Trinidad and Tobago, Grenada, Guyana, St. Lucia, Dominica, Montserrat, and Anguilla. This means there’ll be special arrangements within the bubble.” Gonsalves said.

Gonsalves drew attention to and addressed the omission of Haiti, Belize, and Suriname from the planned travel bubble.

The Prime Minister stated this was due to the situation in Haiti getting out of hand and that the team was unsure about Belize and Suriname but had not ruled them out entirely, saying that there was a possibility they could be added in the future.

Prime Minister Gonsalves went on to explain that those included within the travel bubble, won’t be required to take a PCR test upon entry to SVG but will instead have their temperatures checked as well as be monitored for other COVID-19 symptoms.