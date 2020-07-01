Gonsalves “I Don’t Own Any Shares In One Caribbean”

Prime Minister Ralph Gonsalves is asking persons who have been peddling lies about him owning shares in One Caribbean to desist or face a defamation lawsuit.

Gonsalves made the call while speaking on NBC radio on Wednesday 1st July 2020

Gonsalves said in the recent times there was talk of him owning two Liat planes to which there is no truth.

“They say there are two planes with V somewhere so they claim it had to be SVG, and it had to be Ralph own them, they said am the king, it’s my plantation and everybody subjected to my rules, what non-sense”, Gonsalves said.

“They spread the word outside of SVG saying am a big shareholder in BOSVG, am just gonna try to save you all, so let me say this, I don’t own any shares, neither any of my family members in One Caribbean, SVG Air, or any airline”.

Gonsalves said he does not know why they keep on doing this nonsense all the time.

“Well I did not hear Jerry George, I was told he said, he has no idea why the PM is singling out One Caribbean, I never did that, and I heard he went on further to say, or say he is asking if I am the chairman, they need to ask me that question”.

Gonsalves said that in itself is an innuendo, and he does not believe that most people know the laws of defamation.

“They will say that’s asking a question, well if they insist, that all they are doing is asking a question, I will sue both the radio station and the utterer of the words”.

Gonsalves said he does not want to detain himself with these things, he simply wants to save everyone from the lawsuits.