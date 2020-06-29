Gonsalves hints at possibility of ease on amplified music ban

Prime Minister Hon. Dr. Ralph Gonsalves this morning while speaking on WEFM’s “Wake Up” morning program on Monday morning addressed the possibility of an easing of the ban on amplified music.

“You know, I was asked a couple weeks ago by a journalist when are we going to lift the ban on the amplified music in public places or on private premises where the public have access, shortly we’ll hear something about that, hopefully, this week.”

Gonsalves said that he had been in talks with the Chief Medical Officer and others pertaining to the ban.

“I was talking this morning with the technical advisors, I spoke to the commissioner of police last week, told him to get all his I’s dotted and T’s crossed with the Medical Officer of Health and the Chief Medical Officer.”

“Spoke with the Chief Medical Officer of Health this morning, she is going to speak further with Dr.Duncan, the Medical Officer of Health and they will send me something, then we’ll do final sign off as to how we will approach this matter”

The ban on amplified music was put in place to deter large gatherings as a way to prevent the spread of COVID-19.