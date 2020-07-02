Georgetown Modern Complex Celebrates 2 Years In Operation

The Diagnostic, Treatment and Medical Complex located in Georgetown was officially open on Monday, July 2, 2018, and celebrated two years in operation on Thursday 2nd July 2020.

The Complex is made up of a surgical, Dialysis and outpatient units.

Services currently offered include Renal Dialysis for adults and children, Intensive Care, Endoscopy, Ophthalmology, Radiology, Ultrasound, Laboratory and General Medical and Surgical Consultations.

The annual cost of hemodialysis to an individual varies between $30,000.00 and $72,000.00. In the years 2015 and 2016, a total of 53 persons died as a result of kidney disease. A person with kidney disease can live a relatively normal life if the appropriate treatment is available and affordable.

One of the government’s goals is to prevent avoidable deaths by improving the quality of healthcare in SVG. The Modern Medical Complex helps the state achieve this goal.

The project was financed principally by the NIS (which contributed roughly $11 million) and the Central Government. The Republic of Cuba donated human and technical resources for the construction phase of the project and also made material donations of medical equipment.

It must also be said that the Republic of China on Taiwan donated medical equipment to the Complex.

The Modern Medical Complex is a significant addition to the stock of healthcare infrastructure in this country.