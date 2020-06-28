Fundraiser Launched For Calypsonian Winston Soso (Please Donate)

Winston Soso our beloved Rolls Royce of Calypso has recently suffered from kidney failure and has to do dialysis 3 times weekly. He also suffered a minor stroke. Consequently, he is unable to work and support himself.

Winston has been giving us so much great music over the last 4 decades, it is only right that we, in turn, give back to him our financial support in his time of need.

The funds raised will significantly assist him in meeting his day to day living expenses and general health needs.

DONATE HERE