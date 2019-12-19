Free Reading Glasses For Elderly Vincentians

The Ministry of National Mobilisation in collaboration with the Ministry of Health Wellness and the Environment and Logos Hope will facilitate the elderly within communities of St. Vincent on Friday 20th December, at the Buccament Bay Poly Clinic with FREE eye exams and the provision of reading glasses to the elderly.

An invitation is therefore extended to all to take advantage of this opportunity for those who wish to have reading glasses particularly the elderly within our communities.

The programme gets going from 7:30 am until.