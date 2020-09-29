FOUNTAIN SDA CHURCH HONOURS SIX (6) EDUCATORS/CIVIL SERVANTS

The Seventh Day Adventist Church at Fountain gave back to the community of Fountain and Belair when it recognized and honoured six (6) retired Educators/Civil Servants on Saturday 26th September, 2020 at its Home Coming and Honoree/Award service held at the Seventh Day Adventist Church at Fountain.

Recognized for their outstanding contribution to nation building and also for active involvement in the communities of Belair and Fountain were: Mrs. Marlene (aka Merle) Wright – educator from 1955 – 1995 (40 Yrs.); Mrs. Pamela Charles – educator from 1962 – 2003 (41 yrs.); Ms. Sylvia Jordon- educator from 1968 – 2007 (39 yrs.); Mr. Innis Primus – educator from 1978 – 2018 (18 yrs.); Mr. Theodore (aka Theo) Huggins – educator from 1974 – 2017 (43 yrs.) and Mr. Bernard (aka BT) Marksman – educator & Civil Servant from 1972 – 2008 (35 yrs.)

Mr. Theodore Huggins

Mr. Huggins was not only an educator, but he was actively involved in the community work and serves as a coordinator of the Red Cross Affiliate, NEMO affiliate, a netball player, netball coach, National Volleyball player and Coach of the National Volleyball Team.

Mr. Bernard T. Marksman

Mr. Marksman served as President of Local Red Cross

Society for many years, in Disaster Management Risk Reduction, NEMO, BELFONGO, St. Vincent Jaycees and instrumental in organizing several community projects.

Mr. Innis Primus

Mr. Primus continues to offer evening classes for children especially for those preparing for CPEA and as an invigilator for CSEC.

Mrs. Marlene Wright

Continues to use her culinary skills in cake baking and decorating for the community, as an invigilator and supervisor of External and Tertiary Examinations.

Mrs. Pamela Charles

Taught adult evening classes in the community of Belair.

Ms. Sylvia Jordon

Serves as presiding officer in General Elections, supervise CXC Examinations and offers lessons to grade 6 students preparing for CPEA.

Each honoree was presented with a plaque in recognition of their outstanding contribution to community and nation-building.

This event formed part of activities to commemorate the 70th anniversary since the church was established in the community of Fountain in 1950.