Former SVG Education Minister Alphonso Dennie Passes At 92

By Nelson King (Caribbean Life)

Alphonso Alpheus Dennie — a former St. Vincent and the Grenadines education minister, who, in 1972, successfully contested the North Leeward constituency for the then People’s Political Party (PPP), led by late Chief Minister Ebenezer Theodore Joshua, becoming a Member of the House of Assembly, and who served as principals at several elementary schools in the country and taught secondary schools in Barbados — died on Sept. 22. He was 92.

Roslyn Dennie — Mr. Dennie’s third daughter, a former Brooklyn resident, who recently moved to Florest Hills, Newark, NJ — told Caribbean Life recently that her father died of natural causes at the Milton Cato Memorial Hospital, named after the nation’s first prime minister, in Kingstown, the Vincentian capital.

Although Dennie lived, during his retirement years, in Sion Hill Bay, a Kingstown suburb, Roslyn said the family will honor her father’s wish to be interred in Troumaca, in North Leeward, St. Vincent and the Grenadines, where he was born, grew up, and attended and taught elementary school.

She said a date for the funeral service and interment is yet to be finalized.

“What I remember most about my father was his passion for success and excellence,” Roslyn said. “He believed that a sound education would provide the skills and motivation for success in life.

“He always encouraged his children to follow their dreams and never give up until our dreams were achieved,” she added. “Dad loved Shakespeare and would often quote Shakespeare for us as motivation.

“One of his favorite Shakespeare quotes was ‘The heights by great men reached and kept were not attained by sudden flight, but they while their companions slept, were toiling upwards in the night,’” Roslyn continued.

Trevor Dennie, Dennie’s second son and third child, who resides in Allentown, PA, also told Caribbean Life Monday night that “those who knew my dad knew that he was very straight forward.

“My very first impressions of my dad put me in awe and total admiration of his brilliance, his ambition and his striving for success,” Trevor said. “He had such a passion for knowledge and learning, which he was so eager to share with his friends and family.

“And, as a result of these passions, he became one of the most successful teachers on the island,” he added. “He had a strong belief that a mind is a terrible thing to waste.”

Trevor said he recalled “seeing the joy” in his dad’s eyes when he spoke about the successes of his students. (More)