Food Buying Dominates Supermarkets As Storm Gonzalo Approaches Island

Food buying dominated supermarkets across the island now under a Tropical storm warning and a hurricane watch for Tropical Storm Gonzalo’s passage as a likely hurricane in the next 48 hours.

Residents flocked to supermarkets and hardware stores on Thursday to stock up on goods and supplies.

Several stores reported an increase in traffic, resulting in long lines and wait-times for shoppers.

At 8:00 am, Tropical Storm Gonzalo was centred near 10.0 North, 52.8 West or about 580 miles (930 km) east of the Southern Windward Islands, moving westward near 15 mph (24 km/h) with maximum sustained winds near 60 mph (95 km/h) with higher gusts and minimum central pressure 1000 MB (29.53 inches).

Gonzalo could be a Tropical Storm or Category 1 Hurricane, as it approaches the islands.

According to the SVG Meteorological Services, Showers and thunderstorm activity could increase across SVG this evening and tonight, as ‘Gonzalo’ moves closer to the islands. By Saturday, rainfall accumulations of 75 – 100 millimetres (3 – 4 inches) with greater amounts in isolated areas could result in life-threatening flash-flooding in low-lying areas.

One woman told News784 she was not taking any chances.

She said even though Tropical Storm Gonzalo was not expected to hit the island directly, she wanted to make sure her cupboards were well stocked.

“I have food at home but I came today to buy some extra stuff. These weather systems are unpredictable and they can change course at any time so I want to be prepared for the worst,” she said.

Batteries, water containers, lamps, bulbs were some of the more popular items been bought one store owner told News784.

“Vincentians are last-minute shoppers, so maybe there will be a rush today, one man told News784.