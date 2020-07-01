FLOW Donates To RSVGPF

On July 1, 2020, FLOW SVG Limited donated a Samsung Galaxy J2 Core smartphone to the Public Relations and Complaints Department of the Royal St. Vincent and the Grenadines Police Force.

In seeking to expand its public outreach programmes and to continue building mutual trust and stronger relationships with the general publics, the Public Relations and Complaints Department will be launching very soon its first Facebook Live interactive programme to be call “Care. Serve. Protect ”

The programme would be streamed live via the Police Facebook page “RSVG POLICE” where viewers would be given the opportunity to interact with the Police on via Facebook Live and WhatsApp. More information about the programme would be communicated at a later date.

The cellular phone would be used as a means of communication between the Police and Public during Facebook Live programmes. The donation made by Abiolah Stapleton, a representative of FLOW and was received by Head of the Public Relations and Complaints Department, Assistant Superintendent Junior Simmons.