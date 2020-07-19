Flights To The US From SVG May Be Suspended After The 25th Of July

Individuals wishing to travel between St Vincent and the USA are advised to book flights for next Saturday, July 25 since there is no guarantee that there will be flights to the US from this country after that date.

Speaking on WEFM on Sunday Prime Minister Dr Ralph Gonsalves said that protocols for passengers arriving from the United States had been tightened, and will be further tightened for the flight scheduled to arrive here on July 25.

There are now 15 confirmed cases of COVID -19 since the restarting of international flights from the US.

The protocols for the July 25 flight are as follows:

(1) All passengers must arrive with a negative COVID-19 PCR test result

(2) They must arrive with proof of reservation for five nights in a hotel approved by the Ministry of Health

(3) Passengers will be quarantined in that Ministry of Health approved hotel for five days and five nights

(4) Passengers will be tested for COVID-19 before they are released from the Ministry of Health approved hotel

(5) Their quarantine will continue for nine to 16 days in an approved home or a government approved facility after the five nights in a hotel. Therefore all arriving passengers will be required to remain in quarantine for 14 to 21 days.

Gonsalves said the changes have been made because of the upsurge in cases of COVID-19 in Florida and other places in the United States and the failure by some arriving passengers to adhere to the protocols.

“I want to say this if persons who return choose not to pay attention to the quarantine, you may push the government to suspending the flights from the United States of America until things improve there”.

“The only reason why I am agreeing to the flight coming in on the 25th is that people have come here and they left their jobs, with the expectation that the flight will go back and others will come and will go back. Well, you have the 25th, to make sure you have your booking because you can’t be sure that we will not suspend the flight for the first weekend in August”.