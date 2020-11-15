Flash Flood Watch In Effect For SVG

The chance of occasional moderate to heavy showers remains high across Saint Vincent and the Grenadines as an upper level trough remains anchored over the region.

Model guidance is indicating about 2 inches (~ 50mm) of rainfall during the next 36 hours period.

Therefore, a flash- flood watch is in effect until 6:00 am Tuesday, 17th November, 2020.

Soils are already saturated, roads are already wet, and river levels are already high, therefore, residents and motorists should be prepared in areas prone to flooding and landslides or near rivers and streams.

A Flood-Watch is issued when conditions are favourable and there exists the possibility of flooding during the watch period, and may be upgraded to a warning if conditions warrant.