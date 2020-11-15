Vincy Fishermen Allegedly Robbed By Venezuelans At Sea

News784 was informed that two Vincentian fishermen were allegedly robbed on the high seas between St Lucia and St Vincent.

It is alleged that ten (10) armed Venezuelans, some armed with automatic rifles, intercepted the fishing vessel with two Vincentians onboard.

One of the fishermen allegedly jumped overboard but the Venezuelans ordered him back to the vessel and he complied.

According to the information obtained by News784, the men alleged that a Venezuelan boat with 6 horse-powered engines and sky blue in colour was used to carry out the robbery.

The Vincentians were allegedly stripped of all their fishing gear, GPS, and other items including cash.

This is a developing story we will update.