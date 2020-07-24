Fisheries Division Urges Fisherfolk To Secure Vessels Ahead Of Storm

The Fisheries Division in the Ministry of Agriculture, Forestry, Fisheries, Rural Transformation, Industry and Labour will like to advise all fisherfolks, fishermen and boat owners that a tropical storm warning and a hurricane watch are now in effect for St. Vincent and the Grenadines, as a result of the passage of Tropical Storm Gonzalo.

Additionally, a small craft advisory will be in effect for St. Vincent and the Grenadines later this evening into Saturday. Fishers are asked to stay tuned to their local radio station for further advisories that would be issued by the Meteorology Office

The Fisheries Division is requesting that the necessary precautionary measures be taken to secure life and properties (fishing vessels, engines, gears and other auxiliaries) during the passage of Tropical Storm Gonzalo.