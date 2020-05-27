ECGC Provide 4 Sudents With Bursaries

The ECGC Foundation Inc., in collaboration with the University of the West Indies Open Campus, St. Vincent and the Grenadines, is pleased to announce the following students as recipients of its Bursary for Semester 2 2019/2020 to Open Campus Students, St. Vincent and the Grenadines:

The awardees are:

Ms. Kwana Charles – BSc Accounting Ms. Rodonna Latchman – BSc Management Studies (International Management) Ms. Shannique Noel – BSc Accounting Ms. Leonnis Wickham – BSc Accounting

The UWI Open Campus and the Foundation congratulate the recipients and wish them the very best in their studies.

About The ECGC Foundation Inc: ‘was incorporated on May 19, 2017 and is the brainchild of former Executive Officer, who felt that the time had come for ECGC to create a sustainable legacy in St. Vincent and the Grenadines and eventually within the OECS.

He then made a proposal to the Board of Directors for the establishment of a charitable organization which will focus ECGC contributions and services to a specific worthy cause and enhance the Company’s image as it creates a legacy, while serving the populations of St. Vincent and the Grenadines and the OECS.’