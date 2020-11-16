Dr. Resa Noel-McBarnett Now PS In The Ministry Of Tourism

Dr. Resa Noel-McBarnett is now the Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Tourism,Civil Aviation, Sustainable Development and Culture.

Having previously served as the Director of Training in the Service Commissions Department, Dr. Noel-McBarnett assumed her new position today.

Dr. Noel-McBarnett holds a PhD in Education from the University of Auckland, New Zealand, an MPhil in Education from the University of Cambridge, UK, and a B.A. in Literatures in English (Special) from the University of the West Indies.

She has been a proud recipient of a Commonwealth Shared Cambridge Scholarship, the New Zealand Commonwealth Scholarship and the Sir Arthur Lewis Award.

The new Permanent Secretary is looking forward to working with the relevant stakeholders for the development of the destination.

Outgoing Permanent Secretary Grant (right) has been appointed to the Ministry of Transport, Works, Lands and Surveys, having served in the Ministry of Tourism for the last fifteen (15) years.