Dillon Victory, 44yro Businessman Of Union Dies In Fatal Accident

Police are investigating the circumstances surrounding the fatal accident that occurred on Thursday, September 24th, 2020 in Lodge Village which resulted in the death of Dillon Victory, 44 years old, Businessman of Union Island.

According to investigations carried out, the deceased was driving motor vehicle P2055, a Toyota Run-x in the community of Lodge Village.

The vehicle went over an embankment and ended up in the river below. He was pronounced dead on the scene by the District Medical Officer (DMO).

A post-mortem examination is expected to be conducted on the deceased body. Dillon Victory’s death marks the third (6th) road fatality for the year 2020.