Demolition Works At Buccament Bay Resort Will Begin By November

Minister of Finance, Hon. Camillo Gonsalves while appearing on the Issues at Hand radio program provided some insight as to when work is set to begin on the Buccament Bay resort.

“It’s difficult to say because of COVID. I would have that the demolition works will begin in another three months are so, but the actual construction of the hotel is very dependent on when flights become regular and transit becomes regular because they have a lot of architects that have to come in to be with the site” Gonsalves said.

Minister Gonsalves said that the demolition works will be carried out by local contractors.

Sandals Resorts International, last week, took control the defunct Buccament Bay Resort which closed its doors in due to financial problems.

An official signing ceremony took place in St Vincent on Wednesday afternoon were officials of the Sandals resorts and the government closed the deal.

Sandals will construct 350 rooms expending USD 100 million on 40 acres of land at Buccament Bay on the southwestern coast of St. Vincent.