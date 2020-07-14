Cuban Brigade Leaves SVG, Cuba Sending 4 Specialist PCR Lab Technicians

Updates from Minister of Health, Wellness and the Environment for Tuesday, July 14, 2020:
- On Monday night, we said farewell to the 12 nurses who came to SVG as part of the Cuban Brigade in late March to help with our national response to COVID-19. A cocktail reception was held for them at the Prime Minister’s Residence.
- The 4 Cuban Brigade doctors would remain here for an additional period of time to provide ongoing support for the discharge of general health services in this country.
- Cuba is sending 4 specialist PCR lab technicians (arriving Friday) to bolster local capacity as we ramp up testing to accommodate the resumption of international flights.
- 4. The Ministry of Health, Wellness and the Environment will continue to do everything in its power to minimise the exposure of Vincentians to COVID-19 and contain its spread while being sensitive to the interests of all stakeholders including Vincentians abroad who want to come home. It is a question of risk management.
