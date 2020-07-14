Cuban Brigade Leaves SVG, Cuba Sending 4 Specialist PCR Lab Technicians

Updates from Minister of Health, Wellness and the Environment for Tuesday, July 14, 2020:

On Monday night, we said farewell to the 12 nurses who came to SVG as part of the Cuban Brigade in late March to help with our national response to COVID-19. A cocktail reception was held for them at the Prime Minister’s Residence. The 4 Cuban Brigade doctors would remain here for an additional period of time to provide ongoing support for the discharge of general health services in this country. Cuba is sending 4 specialist PCR lab technicians (arriving Friday) to bolster local capacity as we ramp up testing to accommodate the resumption of international flights. 4. The Ministry of Health, Wellness and the Environment will continue to do everything in its power to minimise the exposure of Vincentians to COVID-19 and contain its spread while being sensitive to the interests of all stakeholders including Vincentians abroad who want to come home. It is a question of risk management.