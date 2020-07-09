CT Scan Machine At The MCMH Is Now Back In Use

The CT Scan Machine at the Milton Cato Memorial Hospital has been fixed. The Ministry is capitalising on the presence of the technician in-country to also carry out some preventative maintenance on the machine.

In June the Ministry of Health, Wellness and the Environment signed a service contract with Global Medica for CT Scan and X-Ray Machines at the Milton Cato Memorial Hospital.

Under the contract, the Ministry was able to get the replacement parts required to fix the CT Scan Machine at the hospital.

Technical work to have the machine back online was done by Global Medica.

Global Medica is part of a multinational group with operations in South America and the Caribbean, with more than 30 years of accumulated experience in sales, service support, original manufacturer parts and dedicated supplies.