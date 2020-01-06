Crimes Reported In St Vincent For 2019 Amounted To 5,356

There were 5, 356 Crimes reported in St. Vincent and the Grenadines for 2019, as compared with 5,759 reported crimes in 2018.

The Royal St. Vincent and the Grenadines Police Force said, in the Eastern Division reported crimes fell 826 in 2018 and to 744 in 2019.

In South Central Division, reported crimes fell from 1520 in 2018 to 1442 in 2019; in Central Division, 2403 in 2018 to 2113 in 2019.

In the South Western Division, 384 crimes were reported in 2018 compared to 357 in 2019, with slight increases in the North-Western and Grenadines Division in 2019 over the same period in 2018.