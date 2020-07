Three male candidates tied for the top position in the Caribbean Primary Exit Assessment (CPEA) with an average of 97.8%.

KAI FRANCIS of the Kingstown Preparatory School.

MATTHEW WILSON of the St. Mary’s Roman Catholic School

AJANI NEVERSON of the Windsor Primary School

St. Mary’s Roman Catholic School took six of the top 10 places; Kingstown Preparatory took three of the top 10 places and Windsor Primary one.