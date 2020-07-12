(COVID-19) – Testing Fees For Travellers To SVG Approved

As flights resume at the Argyle International Airport, the fees that visitors to the country will have to pay for COVID-19 testing have been approved. Prime Minister Hon. Gonsalves disclosed the fees while speaking on radio last week.

The Prime Minister said that the fee will not be mandatory for passengers coming on the first set of flights.

“We aren’t going to charge those who are coming in on the first set of flights, because we’re encouraging you to come.” Gonsalves said

Those holding Vincentian and CARICOM passports will pay a fee of 20 USD while those who do not hold any of those two will pay a fee of 40 USD. Gonsalves said that these fees are necessary as PCR testing is a “costly matter”.

International and Regional flights to SVG will resume starting on July 11th with American Airlines’ resumption of their weekly service out of Miami and One Caribbean’s scheduled flights from July 12th serving Grenada, St.Lucia, Dominica, St.Vincent, Barbados, Guyana and Tortola.