Coreas Distribution Limited To Break Ground On New Project At Diamond

Coreas Distribution Limited (CDL) is pleased to announce the impending ground-breaking of its State-of-the-Art Distribution Centre and Offices at Diamond. CDL is a member of the Goddard Enterprises/Agostini’s Limited joint venture company, Caribbean Distribution Partners Limited (CDP).

Coreas Distribution is one of seven fast moving consumer goods (FMCG) distribution companies within CDP with a very successful track record based on its strong and lasting relationships with strategic Suppliers, Customers and Government stakeholders.

The CEO of CDL, Mr. Jimmie Forde, who is a stalwart of the regional FMCG industry, is delighted with the EC $27.7m investment at Diamond. “Our team has done well with the facilities which we currently occupy, but we look forward to treating our Customers to a more efficient service while housing our enthusiastic team in upgraded facilities.” Local architect Mr. Aurin Bennett provided architectural services for the project which has been 2 years in the planning.

The new Distribution Centre will have 48,000 sq. ft of warehouse space split between dry, frozen and chilled storage. Offices and employee facilities will cover an additional 12,500 sq. ft. The project is expecting to create employment opportunities for approximately 120 persons during construction.

Group CEO of CDP, Ms. Tracey Shuffler, states that the investment in CDL’s facilities forms part of a strategic decision to ensure that all the Group’s facilities reflect the shareholders’ dedication to regional expansion and investment.

“This project in St Vincent and the Grenadines follows similar facility expansions in St Lucia, Grenada, Trinidad and Barbados. We see this most recent project as necessary, despite prevailing circumstances, in order to be well prepared for future growth.”