BRAGSA is urging residents of Sion Hill Bay to take precautionary measures while using the road in that area.

This follows the commencement of work on a new concrete main road, and the road leading to the beach.

Work is being done on the eight hundred and eighteen feet (818 feet) road between the hours of 8am and 4pm, Monday to Friday.

The project, which is estimated at 212-thousand EC dollars will also see the construction of drains in the area.