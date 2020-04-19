Cold Press Coconut Oil Manufactured In SVG

PRESS RELEASE

Introducing St Vincent and the Grenadines to Velvincy cold press coconut manufacturing pure virgin coconut oil through a machine brought in from India.

Being able to extract up to 2500 coconut per day giving 180 litres of cold-pressed oil, therefore we are able to supply wholesale and export where possible.

With very competitive pricing we’re giving Vincentians the opportunity of going the healthier way, as the virgin oil may boost heart health, cholesterol, high blood sugar, diabetes and so much more.

We’re currently located at Top Questelles and orders can be made via telephone number +1784-434-4341 or +1784-432-7750, if you can supply dry coconuts or copra regularly on a large scale contact us via telephone numbers listed above.

Velvincy cold press coconut oil. We’re here, for a healthier you.