CMO Says Quarantine Numbers Will No Longer Be Made Public

Chief Medical Officer Dr. Simone Keizer Beache, while appearing as a guest on VC3’s Roundtable Talk revealed that the Ministry of Health’s COVID-19 dashboard will no longer display the number of individuals in quarantine.

“We have taken the decision that as of tomorrow we will no longer be listing the numbers in quarantine,” Dr. Keizer Beache said.

She went on to give the reason for the decision.

“We have a lot of persons, it’s very fluid, we have a lot of flights coming in, and we have a lot of persons on yachts and the quarantine period which might be determined at the beginning of your visit can change depending on the timing, especially with the flights.”

“We’re not going to list the numbers in quarantine because the quarantine can be from 24 hours to 14 days, keeping that on track, even though we are monitoring persons, it is becoming extremely inaccurate to be putting a figure today which continues into tomorrow, because it’s changing constantly.”

St.Vincent and the Grenadines currently has fifteen (15) active cases of COVID-19, thirty-seven (37) recoveries and zero deaths related to the virus.