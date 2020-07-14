CFPWA DONATES CHAIRS TO THE RSVGPF

The Public Relations and Complaints Office within the Royal St. Vincent and the Grenadines Police Force (RSVGPF) is the recipient of three (3) new office chairs courtesy the Caribbean Federation of Police Welfare Associations (CFPWA).

The donation was made at Central Police Station (CPS) by the Federation’s General Secretary, Constable Devon Bute, a Vincentian third year law student pursuing studies at the University of the West Indies Cave Hill Campus.

The chairs were received by Commissioner of Police, Mr. Colin John. In expressing thanks to the CFPWA on behalf of the RSVGPF, Commissioner John stated that the chairs would be used to host the “Care. Serve. Protect programme which is scheduled to be launched on Thursday July 16, 2020.

The Care. Serve. Protect programme is the newest interactive programme to be launched by the RSVGPF. The programme will be streamed live via the Police Facebook page @ SVGPOLICE from 8:00 pm every Thursday. The objective of the programme is to continue to build and foster closer relationship with members of the public through interaction, innovation and feedback; while forging new relationships and maintaining long lasting partnerships.

The programme also seeks to create an avenue where members of the public are updated of pertinent information as it relates to crimes, advisories and various police activities taking place throughout St. Vincent and the Grenadines.

Persons viewing the programme can interact with the host and guest by live Facebook messaging or by sending questions, comments or concerns via WhatsApp to 1784-4856891.