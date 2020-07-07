CARICOM central to our people’s salvation says PM Gonsalves

Prime Minister Hon. Dr. Ralph Gonsalves, as he took up his six month stint as CARICOM chairman on Friday said that the 15 member regional block is “central to our people’s salvation”.

“The inequalities and harsh encumbrances in the global political economy, the existential threat of climate change to our region, and the explosion of pandemics have made it pellucid, as never before, that our Caribbean Community is central to our people’s salvation on this our Earthly City.

Dr. Gonsalves went on to make mention of a quote by Trinidad and Tobago’s Prime Minister Dr. Keith Rowley.

“Indeed in the early days of COVID-19, our colleague, Prime Minister Dr. Keith Rowley of Trinidad and Tobago, perhaps with only a touch of hyperbole affirmed that “CARICOM is the antidote to COVID-19”

The Prime Minister also made mention of several regional institutions which have been instrumental in the fight against the pandemic so far.

“The heroic contribution of CARPHA, CDEMA, all CARICOM institutions.”