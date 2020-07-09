Candidate Said Registering Officer Told Him To Leave, No Viewing Of The Process

Ben Exeter the Opposition NDP candidate for Central Leeward said he was told to leave the area used for registration of ID cards on Wednesday in Barrouallie.
In a Facebook post, Exeter notes that it is a regular practice for him to go and observe the process taking place anywhere in Central Leeward.
However, he says on Wednesday what transpired came as a shock to him. See Exeter’s post below.
” As today is registration day for ID cards in Central Leeward, I went, as I often do, to observe the process. It was set to be held in Barrouallie today. But this time when I arrived at the Barrouallie Government School, the published venue, Mr Pierre the registering officer, insisted that I leave and offered no explanation other than that I’m “not allowed”. He has never once told me this in years of attendance at registration”.
