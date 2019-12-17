Canadian Travel Agents Gets 7 Day Tour Of SVG

Earlier this month, the St. Vincent and the Grenadines Tourism Authority hosted a group of Canadian travel agents on a seven-day, multi-island FAM led by Shelley John, Director of Sales for Canada.

This Caribbean destination is home to a collection of 32 islands and cays which have been welcoming more Canadians than ever before this past year. South of the largest island of St. Vincent, the Grenadines are strung across 65 kilometres of tranquil waters.

The FAM hosted agents for a day of site inspections across the main island of St. Vincent before heading out on an island-hopping adventure through the Grenadines, where each island offers its own distinct charm and experience.

Islands on the itinerary included Bequia where the group stopped by the iconic Princess Margaret Beach, as well as Petit St. Vincent, Young Island, Palm Island Resort, Canouan, and more.

The group was treated to a stop in the uninhabited Tobago Cays, a sailor’s paradise, where they snorkeled with turtles and a host of marine life in this protected Marine Park. On Canouan, the group enjoyed a stay at the only Mandarin Oriental Hotel in the Caribbean, which offers a luxury experience unlike anywhere else.

The itinerary also showcased some of the newest product including The Liming hotel. This luxury property opened in late 2018 and is home to a collection of villas with one to five bedrooms along with a beachfront restaurant which is quickly becoming known as one of the best places to eat on Bequia.

The six agents represented agencies from across Ontario and Quebec including Flamborough Travel Plus, Ingrid’s Travel, Carlson Wagonlit Victor Travel and Carlson Wagonlit Creative Travel & Tours, Groupe Voyages VP and Handa Travel.

The group flew on nonstop Air Canada Rouge flights from Toronto and returned to Canada with firsthand knowledge of the destination.