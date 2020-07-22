BREAKING-Tropical Storm Gonzalo Now 1200 Miles East Of The WindWard Islands

Satellite data indicate that Tropical Depression Seven has strengthened and is now Tropical Storm Gonzalo with 45 mph (75 km/h) winds. The intensity forecast will be updated in the regular advisory at 11 AM AST…1500 UTC. SUMMARY OF 850 AM AST…1250

LOCATION…9.9N 43.1W ABOUT 1250 MI…2010 KM E OF THE SOUTHERN WINDWARD ISLANDS, MAXIMUM SUSTAINED WINDS…45 MPH…75 KM/H PRESENT MOVEMENT…WNW OR 285 DEGREES AT 12 MPH…19 KM/H, MINIMUM CENTRAL PRESSURE…1003 MB…29.62 INCHES

Interests in the Windward Islands should monitor the progress of this system.






	
		
	
	
		
	
	
		
	
	
		
	
	
		
	


	



			

				
