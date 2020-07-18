Breaking: SVG Records 9 New Cases Of Coronavirus

St. Vincent and the Grenadines today recorded three (3) new COVID-I9 cases, following the receipt of PCR results from the local Molecular Laboratory Unit.

Two of the new positive cases are returning Vincentians who arrived here on the AA 945 flight on Saturday, July 1 I and initially tested negative for COVID-19.

The third case is a contact of one of the original positive cases who arrived on Saturday 11, 2020. The new positive cases are in quarantine having been identified as high-risk travellers on arrival, or a contact of a known positive case.

They will be in isolation until they arc cleared by two (2) negative PCR tests. All of the contacts of these new positive cases have been informed and will be quarantined until cleared by a negative PCR.

The other . 945 passengers who were in close contact on board the flight with known positive cases, or were otherwise identified as high risk, received a second PCR test on day 5 or 6. All of these second PCR tests are negative.

St. Vincent and the Grenadines now has nine (9) active COVID-I9 cases, all imported or import related. Some thirty-eight (38) COVID- 1 9 cases have been recorded with twenty-nine (29) recoveries and zero (0) deaths.