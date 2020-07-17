BREAKING: SVG Air Expands Routes And Destinations Effective July 31st 2020

SVG Air will expand its routes with effect from the end of this month.

Whilst continuing to service the Grenadine Islands, the Vincentian-owned airline will now fly from St Vincent to the following destinations: Grenada, Carriacou, Barbados, St Lucia (George F L Charles Airport), Dominica (Cane Field Airport), Antigua and St Kitts and Nevis. In addition, its Antiguan-based subsidiary will provide connections to Barbuda and Monserrat.

“We have discussed our operations with the Prime Minister of St. Vincent and the Grenadines and our new routes have been designed to increase flexibility and connectivity throughout the region,” said Graham Waters, COO of SVG Air, noting that SVG Air would have no less than 8 flights into St Vincent per day, and 5 flights per day into Barbados thus ensuring that business commuters can conduct their business efficiently and without unnecessary overnight stays.

“The challenge for SVG Air, and in fact all carriers, is that none of us is really sure about how many people will fly so we will be continually monitoring the situation to suit the needs of our passengers”said Mr Waters.

With Covid protocols now established across the region SVG Air is expecting International travellers to start resuming travel to The Caribbean but at a reduced capacity.

SVG air operates a fleet of aircraft consisting of DHC – 6 300 series Twin Otters, Britten Norman Islanders and a Citation Jet 3