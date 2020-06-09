BREAKING: REPATRIATED SAILOR DEATH NOT DUE TO COVID-19

The thirty-seven (37) year old man was one of 358 Vincentian sailors who disembarked the vessel on May 30 after testing negative on both the rapid and the first PCR COVID-19 tests.

A second negative COVID-19 PCR test result received today confirmed that his death was not related to COVID-19. The Crew member completed his fourteen (14) days quarantine yesterday.

As per the laws of St. Vincent and the Grenadines, a post mortem examination will be conducted to confirm the cause of death.

The Health Services Sub-Committee of the National Emergency Committee wishes to extend its sincerest condolences to the family and friends of the deceased.