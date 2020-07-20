BREAKING: Reduction In Prices For Cooking Gas

In exercise of the powers conferred by the Price and Distribution of Goods Act (Cap 161), the following are the new maximum prices of Liquefied Petroleum Gas (GAS) as of Monday 20 July 2020:

Area I Area II Area III Area IV cylinder maximum price maximum price maximum price maximum price 20lb 30.85 31.85 32.85 35.85 25lb 37.30 38.30 39.30 42.30 100lb 149.15 149.15 149.15 170.15

Area I: means areas within a radius of two miles of the courthouse, Kingstown.

Area II: means areas adjoining Area I extending from Area I north-east to Langley Park and north – west to Keartons including all areas lying between Langley Park and Keartons;

Area III: means all areas on the mainland, other than those falling within Area I & II

Area IV: means the Grenadines.

Under the Price and Distribution of Goods Act (Cap 161), no person shall in respect of any goods for which the maximum price has been fixed, sell or buy, or agree to sell or buy, any such goods at a price greater than the maximum prices.

Any person who contravenes this provision is guilty of an offence and liable to a fine of not less than fifteen hundred dollars but not more than three thousand dollars.

Please be guided accordingly.