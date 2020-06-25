BREAKING: NO ACTIVE COVID-19 CASES IN SVG

St. Vincent and the Grenadines has no known active COVID-19 cases following the recovery of the last two cases.

These recoveries were indicated by the motive results of RT-PCR tests conducted at the Molecular PCR Laboratory Unit of the Ministry of Health Wellness and the Environment and confirmed by the Caribbean Public Health Agency (CARPHA) Public Health Laboratory in Trinidad today.

The two (2) second negative results required to clear the positive cases were among a batch for 23 samples, 18 of which belonged to the Vincentians repatriated from Cuba on Monday, June 22.

All of the samples were negative and were processed at our local PCR lab and also sent to CARPHA, where the results were confirmed.

St. Vincent and the Grenadines now has twenty-nine (29) recovered cases of COVID-19. The public is reminded of the importance of maintaining the public health measures currently in place which include appropriate mask use, hand hygiene, cough etiquette, physical distancing of at least 3-6 feet in public spaces, and strict adherence to quarantine and isolation.

These measures, are vital and are proven to slow the spread of COVID-19.