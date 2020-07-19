BREAKING: More Coronavirus : SVG Now Has 15 Active Cases: 44 On Record

St. Vincent and the Grenadines has recorded an additional three (3) COVID-19 cases associated with the AA 945 flight of July 11, 2020, following receipt of PCR results from the CARPHA Public Health Laboratory.

This brings to twelve (12) the number of COVID-19 cases associated with this flight. Further results from second-round testing related to that flight. are outstanding. initial testing of COVID-19 PCR samples collected yesterday July 18. 2020 for the AA 945 flight from Miami has preliminarily revealed four (4) positive cases.

All samples have been sent to CARPHA for analysis as part of the multi-tiered verification system in place. All of the persons who arrived on yesterday’s flight were placed on mandatory quarantine and must adhere to this order.

The public is reminded of the high risk of contracting Covid-19 from persons who may appear well and have arrived with a negative COVID-19 test, but maybe carrying the SARS-CoV-2 is which causes COVID-19. Further updates will be provided upon receipt of the outstanding results.

Two (2) new COVID- 19 cases. not associated with the AA flights have also been detected during exit screening. These cases are under investigation. One new COVID-I 9 case arrived on another airline from the British Virgin Islands.

All active cases are in isolation. Contact tracing and subsequent mandatory quarantine have commenced for these new cases. St. Vincent and the Grenadines currently has fifteen confirmed (15) active COVID- 19 cases and four (4) preliminarily confirmed active cases.

A total of forty-four (44) finally confirmed COVID-19 cases are now on record, with twenty-nine (29) recoveries and zero (0) deaths. In light of the uncontrolled nature of the COVID-19 epidemic in the USA and in particular Florida and the significant potential impact on the health system of St. Vincent and the Grenadines, the Health Services Subcommittee of the National Emergency Committee has recommended that the AA 945 flight from Miami be monitored closely with a view to discontinuation.

Going forward all passengers arriving on the AA 945 flight from Miami and those transiting to SVG, having travelled on any commercial flight out of the USA:

I. Must arrive with a negative COVID-19 PCR test result

2. Must arrive with proof of a reservation in a TA/MOHAVE approved hotel for five (5) nights.

3. Will be quarantined in a TA/MOHWE approved hotel for five (5) days.

4. Will be tested for COVID-19 before release from the quarantine approved hotel.

5. Will continue quarantine in an approved home/facility for a period of nine (9) to sixteen (16) days for a total of fourteen (14) to (21) days.

The importance of strict compliance to all quarantine and isolation orders is paramount. It is only by complying with these orders along with the use of masks in public spaces that the spread of COVID- 19 can be controlled in St. Vincent and the Grenadines.